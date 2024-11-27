Anthony Davis News: Paces team with double-double

Davis notched 25 points (10-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 127-100 loss to the Suns.

Davis did his best to keep up with the Suns, but Phoenix's first-unit restoration generated a lot of excitement and momentum that carried the day. Davis has hit the double-double threshold in six of his last seven games, and will next ace off against Victor Wembanyama, who he bested in their first meeting this season with a 40/12 double-double.