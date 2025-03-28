Anthony Davis News: Poor shooting display in win

Davis provided 15 points (5-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 101-92 win over Orlando.

Davis didn't have his best shooting performance in this game, going 5-for-19 from the field and failing to get into any kind of rhythm offensively. The star big man has been limited to only three games in a Mavs uniform, averaging 17.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in those outings.