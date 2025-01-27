Anthony Davis News: Posts brilliant performance in win

Davis finished with 42 points (17-28 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 23 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during Monday's 112-107 victory over the Hornets.

Davis kept the Lakers afloat Monday, pacing the team in points and rebounds by a wide margin. This marks new season highs in both categories for the 31-year-old, who has now reached the 40-point threshold three times through 41 games this season. Davis has also secured a double-double in 11 of his last 12 appearances.