Anthony Davis News: Posts season-high 38 points

Davis supplied 38 points (14-20 FG, 10-11 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 131-125 victory over the Raptors.

Davis played through a hip injury Saturday and turned in his best performance of the season. Not only did Davis score efficiently and with volume, but he recorded his third straight double-double. The superstar big man has also recorded at least one steal and one block in all six of his appearances in 2024-25.