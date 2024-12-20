Anthony Davis News: Racks up massive double-double

Davis contributed 21 points (7-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 20 rebounds, four assists, six blocks and three steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 113-100 win over the Kings.

Although Davis (shoulder) exited the game briefly, he turned in a masterful total in a key victory over the Lakers' intrastate rival. His 20 rebounds were a season high by a wide margin, and he easily won the interior duel with Domantas Sabonis, who managed a lesser 18/12 total. Davis and LeBron James both have lingering injuries but are managing to play through them, although James' injury appears to be more serious. Despite the ailments, Davis has only missed one game this season, a significant achievement for the veteran.