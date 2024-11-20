Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis News: Records 26/14 double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 20, 2024 at 10:32am

Davis registered 26 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 124-118 win over the Jazz.

Although Davis briefly exited Tuesday's game with what appeared to be a groin injury, he showed no ill effects and logged 34 minutes in the win. Dalton Knecht's record-setting three-point performance dominated the flow of the game, but Davis controlled the paint and won the rebound battle over John Collins.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now