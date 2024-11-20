Anthony Davis News: Records 26/14 double-double
Davis registered 26 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 124-118 win over the Jazz.
Although Davis briefly exited Tuesday's game with what appeared to be a groin injury, he showed no ill effects and logged 34 minutes in the win. Dalton Knecht's record-setting three-point performance dominated the flow of the game, but Davis controlled the paint and won the rebound battle over John Collins.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now