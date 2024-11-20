Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis News: Returns to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 20, 2024 at 4:49pm

Davis is listed as probable for Thursday's game against Orlando due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Davis and Rui Hachimura (ankle) represent key members of the Lakers' rotation with injury designations heading into Thursday's contest. That being said, Davis has only missed one game this season and appears firmly on track to suit up Thursday. He averaged 27.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 5.0 blocks across two contests versus Orlando last season.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
