Anthony Davis News: Scores 37 points in defeat

Davis closed with 37 points (13-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 39 minutes during Monday's 115-103 loss to the Pistons.

Davis posted 30-plus points for the fifth time through only seven regular-season outings. The big man said postgame he played through an ankle injury, though he's not yet sure that it will be something to monitor ahead of Wednesday's game versus Memphis as he'll test the ankle with the training staff, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Davis continues to dominate on both sides of the floor, and he has averaged 32.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.6 steals across 36.4 minutes per game in seven regular-season outings.