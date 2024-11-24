Anthony Davis News: Struggles with shot Saturday
Davis finished with 14 points (6-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 127-102 loss to Denver.
Davis had a rough shooting performance Saturday and needed 19 shots to score 14 points. He was active on the glass and as a defender, but there's no question the Lakers need more from him on offense, especially in games against other contending teams in the Western Conference. This 14-point output marked a season-low output for Davis, but considering this was the first time he didn't reach the 20-point mark, fantasy managers shouldn't be worried about the star big man having an off game from time to time.
