Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis News: Suiting up to face Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 4:27pm

Davis (foot) is available for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

As has been the trend in recent games, Davis will suit up and is expected to handle a regular workload despite dealing with plantar fasciitis. The star big man has been on a tear of late and is averaging 31.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 blocks per game since the beginning of November.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
