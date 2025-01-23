Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis News: Suiting up vs. Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 7:21pm

Davis (calf) is available for Thursday's matchup against the Celtics, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Similar to what has happened with LeBron James, Davis will suit up and handle his regular workload in the frontcourt despite being a constant presence in the injury report. Davis has been stellar in recent weeks and is averaging a robust stat line of 23.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.0 blocks per game since the beginning of January.

