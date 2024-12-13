Anthony Davis News: Will play Friday

Davis (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis has been a mainstay on the injury report due to a nagging case of plantar fasciitis on his left foot, but the star big man will continue to suit up and handle his regular workload at center. Davis is expected to see an uptick in his usage rate again with LeBron James (foot) sidelined. The star big man has averaged 23.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals across 35.8 minutes per contest in his previous 10 appearances.