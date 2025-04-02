Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis News: Will play vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Davis (groin) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Hawks.

Davis will be available to play Wednesday against Atlanta, marking the fifth game he'll play since returning from his groin injury. The superstar big man is averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 37.7 percent from the floor across the last four games he's played for Dallas.

Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks
