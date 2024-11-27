Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis News: Will play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Davis (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

As has been the trend all season long, Davis will suit up and should handle his regular workload despite being mentioned in the injury report. The star big man has been outstanding for the Lakers this season and has recorded six double-doubles over his last seven appearances, averaging 28.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals per game in that span.

