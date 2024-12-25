Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis News: Will suit up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 4:50pm

Davis (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis and LeBron James (foot) have both been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up for the Lakers' Christmas Day game. Davis hasn't missed a game since Nov. 6, and over his last 21 appearances, he's averaged 24.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 35.1 minutes per game.

