Anthony Edwards Injury: Could return as soon as Saturday

Edwards (knee) will be evaluated daily and has a chance to play in Saturday's game against Detroit or Monday's game against the Mavericks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Edwards has missed four consecutive games due to inflammation in his right knee, but it looks like he's closing in on a return. The star guard had reportedly been limited to individual work as recently as Tuesday. However, the Timberwolves are optimistic he could retake the floor within the team's next two games.