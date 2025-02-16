Anthony Edwards Injury: Doesn't play in All-Star Tournament

Edwards did not play in Kenny's Young Stars' 41-32 loss to Chuck's Global Stars due to groin tightness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Edwards told reporters after the loss that he might have tried to play if there was a longer pregame warmup, per Tim Reynolds of Associated Press. It doesn't appear the groin injury is severe enough for Edwards to be in serious jeopardy of playing in Friday's game against the Rockets. Tyler Herro was inserted into the starting five due to Edward's injury.