Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards Injury: Doesn't return to Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Edwards (undisclosed) didn't return to Thursday's Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Nuggets. He finished with 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes.

Edwards checked out of the game with 7:47 remaining in the fourth quarter to go to the locker room, but he was spotted on the Minnesota bench shortly after, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com. The star guard has been listed on the injury report with a knee injury ahead of all three games of the series thus far, so it's unclear if he's battling the same knee issue, or if he picked up a new injury. Edwards can be considered day-to-day until more news emerges.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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