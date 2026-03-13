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Anthony Edwards Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 1:00pm

Edwards (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Edwards was a late addition to the injury report, but this is something that's happened many times with the guard this season. Presumably, the Timberwolves are contemplating a maintenance day. Bones Hyland could see an increased role for Minnesota if Edwards is held out, but Julius Randle would be Minnesota's go-to offensive option.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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