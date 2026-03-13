Anthony Edwards Injury: Downgraded to questionable
Edwards (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Edwards was a late addition to the injury report, but this is something that's happened many times with the guard this season. Presumably, the Timberwolves are contemplating a maintenance day. Bones Hyland could see an increased role for Minnesota if Edwards is held out, but Julius Randle would be Minnesota's go-to offensive option.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 112 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 58 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 58 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 310 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 310 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More