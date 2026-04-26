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Anthony Edwards Injury: Expected to miss multiple weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Edwards has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee and is expected to miss multiple weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Sunday.

Edwards went to the locker room during the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4 against the Nuggets with an apparent left knee injury and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game, which Minnesota surprisingly won on the back of a career-high performance from Ayo Dosunmu. Donte DiVincenzo tore his Achilles during Saturday's win as well, so Mike Conley and Bones Hyland will be thrust into expanded roles for the remainder of the first-round series. If the Timberwolves win one of their next three games without their budding superstar, it's possible Edwards could return to action during the Western Conference Semifinals.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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