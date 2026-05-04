Anthony Edwards Injury: Expected to play Monday
Edwards (knee) is expected to play in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs on Monday, per Shams Charania of ESPN.
Edwards isn't even two weeks removed from being diagnosed with a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee, but he's making a serious push to return sooner than expected. The superstar guard is set to gut it out for the Timberwolves on Monday, but it's unclear whether he'll have any limitations. In any case, Edwards' return should force Mike Conley and Terrence Shannon into lesser roles in Game 1.
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