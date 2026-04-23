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Anthony Edwards Injury: Expects to play in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Coach Chris Finch expects Edwards (knee) to be available for Game 3 against Denver on Thursday, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Edwards has been on the injury report ahead of the first three games of the first round due to a knee issue. However, he's yet to miss any action, and the team believes he'll be ready to roll for Thursday's clash. Expect an official update on Edwards' status closer to game time.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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