Anthony Edwards Injury: Expects to play in Game 3
Coach Chris Finch expects Edwards (knee) to be available for Game 3 against Denver on Thursday, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Edwards has been on the injury report ahead of the first three games of the first round due to a knee issue. However, he's yet to miss any action, and the team believes he'll be ready to roll for Thursday's clash. Expect an official update on Edwards' status closer to game time.
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