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Anthony Edwards Injury: Goes through shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Edwards (knee) participated in Monday's morning shootaround, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Edwards is listed as questionable for Monday's Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Nuggets due to injury maintenance, but it would be a major surprise to see him sit this one out. For now, it appears he's trending in the right direction.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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