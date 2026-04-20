Anthony Edwards Injury: Goes through shootaround
Edwards (knee) participated in Monday's morning shootaround, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Edwards is listed as questionable for Monday's Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Nuggets due to injury maintenance, but it would be a major surprise to see him sit this one out. For now, it appears he's trending in the right direction.
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