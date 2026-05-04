Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards Injury: Goes through shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 10:17am

Edwards (knee) was a "significant participant" during Monday's morning shootaround, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Edwards, who is listed as questionable for Game 1 against the Spurs on Monday, is "pushing to play." Charania adds that the medical staff will make a final decision later in the day, meaning Edwards is shaping up to be a game-time decision.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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