Anthony Edwards Injury: Goes through shootaround
Edwards (knee) was a "significant participant" during Monday's morning shootaround, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Edwards, who is listed as questionable for Game 1 against the Spurs on Monday, is "pushing to play." Charania adds that the medical staff will make a final decision later in the day, meaning Edwards is shaping up to be a game-time decision.
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