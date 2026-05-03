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Anthony Edwards Injury: Hopeful to return for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Shams Charania of ESPN reported Sunday that Edwards (knee) is hopeful to return for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs on Friday.

Edwards is travelling with the Timberwolves to San Antonio for the first two games of the series and is aiming toward being back on the court when the teams face each other in Minnesota for Game 3. The superstar guard is working hard to recover from a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee, which he sustained in Game 4 of the first round against the Nuggets on April 25. Edwards' return would give the Timberwolves a huge boost offensively, especially against a Spurs defense anchored by DPOY winner Victor Wembanyama.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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