Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Edwards (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against Houston.

The Timberwolves continue to include Edwards on the injury report due to lingering right hip soreness. The superstar missed the All-Star Game due to groin soreness, though he was able to appear in three consecutive outings before the break. Edwards averaged 31.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals across 36.3 minutes per contest in that three-game span. If the 23-year-old is sidelined Friday, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaylen Clark are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
