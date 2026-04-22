Anthony Edwards Injury: Iffy for Game 3
Edwards is questionable for Thursday's Game 3 against the Nuggets due to right knee injury maintenance.
Edwards was listed as questionable ahead of Games 1 and 2, though he was cleared to play in both. In those two outings, he has averaged 26.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 blocks in 39.0 minutes per tilt. If the superstar is ruled out, Bones Hyland and Ayo Dosunmu would be candidates for expanded roles.
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