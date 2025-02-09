Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Edwards (hip) is questionable for Monday's game against Cleveland.

Edwards is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to right hip soreness. If the superstar remains on the shelf, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely receive the starting nod once again. Edwards has averaged 36.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in 37.6 minutes per contest over his last five outings.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
