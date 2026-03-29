Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Edwards (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Edwards has missed Minnesota's last six games due to a right knee issue, though there's a chance the superstar will return in Dallas. If the 24-year-old guard is cleared to play, there would be fewer minutes available for Mike Conley, Terrence Shannon and Jaylen Clark.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 28
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Trust Reed Sheppard as Your Sleeper?
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Trust Reed Sheppard as Your Sleeper?
Author Image
Adam King
6 days ago