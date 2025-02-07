Anthony Edwards Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Edwards is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Portland due to right hip soreness.

Edwards is in jeopardy of missing just his second game of the season due to the hip issue. If the superstar is sidelined, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaylen Clark could see an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, Edwards has averaged 36.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in 37.6 minutes per contest.