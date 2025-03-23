Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards Injury: Iffy to face Indiana on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Edwards is questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers due to a right thumb laceration.

The right thumb injury is a new concern for Edwards, who has missed only one game since the All-Star break. If the superstar is sidelined Monday, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaylen Clark are candidates for increased roles. Edwards has yet to miss an outing in March, during which he has averaged 28.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.6 three-pointers and 1.1 steals across 34.8 minutes per game in 11 appearances.

