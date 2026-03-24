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Anthony Edwards Injury: Limited to individual work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Edwards (knee) is still limited to individual work, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Edwards was diagnosed with right knee inflammation back on Mar. 17 and remains without a timetable to return. Coach Chris Finch ruled out a return Wednesday against Houston, and his fantasy managers may need to prepare for more absences.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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