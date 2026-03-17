Anthony Edwards Injury: Out at least one week
Edwards was diagnosed Tuesday with right knee inflammation and will be re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks, Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
A firm target date for Edwards' return hasn't been established, but since he's not scheduled to be re-evaluated for at least another week, he can safely be ruled out for the Timberwolves' next four games. In the meantime, players like Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland could take on more minutes, while starters Donte DiVincenzo, Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels could notice spikes in usage.
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