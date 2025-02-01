Anthony Edwards Injury: Out Saturday with illness

Edwards (illness) will not play Saturday against the Wizards.

Initially listed as questionable due to the illness, Edwards apparently didn't make enough progress leading up to the 8 p.m. ET tipoff for the Timberwolves to clear him to play. He'll miss his first game of the season, with his absence likely to open up more minutes for Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Rob Dillingham and Jaylen Clark. Edwards will hope to move past the ailment ahead of the Timberwolves' next contest Monday versus the Kings.