Anthony Edwards Injury: Present at shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Edwards (illness) was present at Monday's morning shootaround, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Krawczynski also reported that it appears Edwards will give it a go Monday, but he's still listed as questionable on the official injury report. Edwards missed his first game of the 2024-25 regular season Saturday against the Wizards, which resulted in Nickeil Alexander-Walker getting a fill-in start.

