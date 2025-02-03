Anthony Edwards Injury: Present at shootaround
Edwards (illness) was present at Monday's morning shootaround, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Krawczynski also reported that it appears Edwards will give it a go Monday, but he's still listed as questionable on the official injury report. Edwards missed his first game of the 2024-25 regular season Saturday against the Wizards, which resulted in Nickeil Alexander-Walker getting a fill-in start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now