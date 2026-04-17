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Anthony Edwards Injury: Questionable for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Edwards (knee) is being listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the Nuggets.

The knee issue for Edwards is described as "right knee injury maintenance" on the injury report, so it would be truly shocking to see him sit out a playoff game for maintenance reasons. Check back for official confirmation on his status closer to Monday's tipoff.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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