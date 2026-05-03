Anthony Edwards Injury: Questionable for Game 1

Edwards (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against San Antonio, Matt Guzman of SI.com reports.

Edwards has been cleared to participate in on-court activities. While it was reported by Shams Charania of ESPN that the team is hoping Edwards will be ready to go for Game 3, it appears the door is open for him to return for the opener Monday night. With that in mind, it would be surprising to see him out there for Game 1. If Edwards can't suit up, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid would all be in line for more scoring opportunities. That would also apply to Ayo Dosunmu (calf), assuming he can play.