Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards Injury: Questionable for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 4:13pm

Edwards (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Nuggets.

Edwards is back on the injury report with the same "right knee injury maintenance" tag that he carried throughout the final weeks of the regular season and into the series opener. Despite the designation, Edwards looked explosive in Saturday's Game 1 loss, logging 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocks across a team-high 38 minutes. Given the stakes of the postseason, it would be surprising to see the superstar guard sidelined, but his status will need to be monitored leading up to Monday's tipoff.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 18
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
2 days ago
No Consensus No. 1 Pick? Breaking Down the Most Polarizing Draft Class in Years
NBA
No Consensus No. 1 Pick? Breaking Down the Most Polarizing Draft Class in Years
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
4 days ago