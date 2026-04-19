Anthony Edwards Injury: Questionable for Game 2
Edwards (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Nuggets.
Edwards is back on the injury report with the same "right knee injury maintenance" tag that he carried throughout the final weeks of the regular season and into the series opener. Despite the designation, Edwards looked explosive in Saturday's Game 1 loss, logging 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocks across a team-high 38 minutes. Given the stakes of the postseason, it would be surprising to see the superstar guard sidelined, but his status will need to be monitored leading up to Monday's tipoff.
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