Anthony Edwards Injury: Questionable for Game 2
Edwards (knee) is questionable for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs on Wednesday.
Edwards played limited minutes off the bench in Monday's Game 1 win following a two-game absence due to a left knee bone bruise and hyperextension, posting 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 25 minutes. If he's cleared to play ahead of Game 2, the superstar guard will likely remain on a minutes restriction.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4Yesterday
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Underdog, Sleeper for Thursday, April 305 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 305 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 305 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More