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Anthony Edwards Injury: Questionable for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Edwards (knee) is questionable for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs on Wednesday.

Edwards played limited minutes off the bench in Monday's Game 1 win following a two-game absence due to a left knee bone bruise and hyperextension, posting 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 25 minutes. If he's cleared to play ahead of Game 2, the superstar guard will likely remain on a minutes restriction.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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