Anthony Edwards Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Edwards is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to right calf soreness.

Edwards might be listed as questionable, but before Wednesday's practice, head coach Chris Finch said he expects the star guard to suit up Thursday. In six contests since sitting out due to hip soreness, Edwards has averaged 29.7 points, 7.8 boards, 5.0 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.3 steals, so injuries aren't slowing him down this season.