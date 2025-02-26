Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 5:10pm

Edwards is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to right calf soreness.

Edwards might be listed as questionable, but before Wednesday's practice, head coach Chris Finch said he expects the star guard to suit up Thursday. In six contests since sitting out due to hip soreness, Edwards has averaged 29.7 points, 7.8 boards, 5.0 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.3 steals, so injuries aren't slowing him down this season.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
