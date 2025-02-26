Anthony Edwards Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Edwards is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to right calf soreness.
Edwards might be listed as questionable, but before Wednesday's practice, head coach Chris Finch said he expects the star guard to suit up Thursday. In six contests since sitting out due to hip soreness, Edwards has averaged 29.7 points, 7.8 boards, 5.0 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.3 steals, so injuries aren't slowing him down this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now