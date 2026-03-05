Anthony Edwards Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Edwards (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game versus Toronto.
Edwards was a late addition to the injury report with a familiar issue. Presumably, the Timberwolves are contemplating a maintenance day for their franchise player. If Edwards is held out, the team will likely need Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland to step into larger roles.
