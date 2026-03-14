Anthony Edwards Injury: Questionable to face OKC
Edwards is questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to right knee soreness.
Edwards was also listed as questionable ahead of Friday's win over the Warriors, though he was cleared to play and posted 42 points (13-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 12-12 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes. If the superstar guard is ruled out Sunday, Bones Hyland and Ayo Dosunmu would be candidates for increased roles.
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