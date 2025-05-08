Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards Injury: Questionable to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2025 at 6:49pm

Edwards is questionable to return to Thursday's Game 2 against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain.

Edwards walked gingerly to the locker room during the second quarter after getting stepped on by an opposing player on a play under the basket, and he's been officially diagnosed with an ankle sprain. He'll presumably test his ankle during halftime to determine whether a return is possible.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now