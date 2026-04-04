Anthony Edwards Injury: Questionable versus Hornets

Edwards (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Charlotte.

Edwards has appeared in only two of Minnesota's last nine contests. He was able to suit up for Friday's 115-103 loss to the 76ers, although he finished with only eight points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block while making three of his 15 attempts from the field. With Jaden McDaniels (knee) already ruled out, Ayo Dosunmu and Mike Conley may both be in the starting lineup if Edwards doesn't play Sunday.