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Anthony Edwards Injury: Questionable versus Rockets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 3:07pm

Edwards (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game in Houston.

Edwards has appeared in only two of the Timberwolves' last 12 contests. If he doesn't suit up versus Houston, Bones Hyland (hip) and Ayo Dosunmu (calf), who are both questionable, could both continue to see more work. However, if neither of those players can get on the floor, Terrence Shannon would be in line to receive additional action.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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