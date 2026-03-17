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Anthony Edwards Injury: Re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 1:00pm

Edwards will be re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks due to right knee inflammation, Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

This is a tough setback for Minnesota, as a timetable has yet to be established. At least for now, it's safe to rule Edwards out through March 22. In the meantime, players like Ayo Dosunmu, Bones Hyland and Kyle Anderson could soak up some minutes for Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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