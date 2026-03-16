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Anthony Edwards Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Edwards is out for Tuesday's game against the Suns due to right knee soreness.

It's set to be a rare absence for Edwards, who hasn't missed a game since the Jan. 26 win over the Warriors. It's possible the Timberwolves have an eye on their franchise centerpiece returning Wednesday, when Minnesota faces Utah. Ayo Dosunmu stands out as the most likely replacement at shooting guard for Edwards on Tuesday in the starting lineup, while Bones Hyland and Kyle Anderson also have an opportunity to claim a more sizable role.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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