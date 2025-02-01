Anthony Edwards Injury: Ruled out Saturday vs. Washington

Edwards will not play against the Wizards on Saturday due to an illness, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Edwards popped up on Saturday's injury report due to an illness, which appears to be severe enough for him to miss his first game of the 2024-25 regular season. He'll look to recover from his illness in time for Monday's contest against the Kings. Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely remain in the Timberwolves' starting lineup due to Edward's absence.