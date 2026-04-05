Anthony Edwards Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Edwards (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
Edwards has been downgraded from questionable to out and will be sidelined for the eighth time over Minnesota's last 10 games. In addition to battling a knee injury, the superstar guard was also dealing with an illness, but the ailment is no longer listed on the injury report. With Edwards and Jaden McDaniels (knee) sidelined, Ayo Dosunmu, Donte DiVincenzo and Mike Conley are candidates for increased roles, but Julius Randle will lead the offense.
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