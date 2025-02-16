Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Edwards Injury: Sits out All-Star tournament

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2025 at 8:31am

Edwards did not play Sunday's All-Star tournament due to groin soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Edwards said after Sunday's festivities that he might have tried to play if there was a longer pregame warmup, per Tim Reynolds of Associated Press. In any case, the groin issue doesn't seem to be anything serious enough to keep Edwards from playing when the Timberwolves open their second-half schedule Friday in Houston.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
